Pietro Pellegri: Man Utd and Chelsea join the race to sign Italian wonderkid

Manchester United and Chelsea are the latest clubs to join the chase for Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri, according to The Sun.

The Premier League rivals will join Juventus and AC Milan in vying for the 16-year-old forward.

Italy youth international Pellegri has burst onto the scene in Serie A this season with two goals in four appearances after making his debut last term.

Genoa will demand a fee of more than £35m for their prize asset and are in no hurry to sell, the report claims.

The 6ft 5in teenager could now find himself at the centre of a bidding war between some of European football’s biggest clubs.

According to the report, it is Milan who currently lead the race to sign Pellegri. They are reported to have held preliminary talks to bring the youngster to the San Siro.

Pellegri’s agent Giuseppe Riso recently claimed discussions with the Rossoneri had taken place.