PSG make Philippe Coutinho their top transfer target

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is Paris Saint-Germain’s top transfer target, according to Telefoot.

The 25-year-old was pursued by Barcelona in the last transfer window. The Catalan giants had three bids rejected by the Reds, who also turned down a transfer request submitted by Coutinho.

But Barca, who wanted Coutinho to replace his long-time friend Neymar, now face competition from PSG, who want to field the Brazilian compatriots in the same team.

While the article acknowledges that a move to Camp Nou remains Coutinho’s preferred option, it suggests that his friendship with Neymar, who played alongside him in Brazil’s youth teams, could prove to be decisive.

A move to sign Coutinho in the summer 2018 transfer window was discussed by PSG’s sporting director Antero Henrique and agent Kia Joorabchian at a meeting in London last week, the report claims.

Coutinho is the Ligue 1 side’s top target, but they are also considering bids for Fluminense’s 20-year-old midfielder Wendel and Inter Milan’s Portugal international Joao Mario.