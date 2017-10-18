Radja Nainggolan: Antonio Conte confirms Chelsea tried to sign Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed he tried to sign Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan in the last transfer window.

Belgium international Nainggolan, aged 29, will go up against the Blues at Stamford Bridge in tonight’s Champions League group game.

But he could easily have been playing for the opposition.

Conte has confirmed widespread reports that Nainggolan was a transfer target for him.

According to the Daily Express, he said: “In the past, yes, we tried to buy him.

“But now Nainggolan is Roma’s player and I have great respect for him and for Roma, and also for my players.

“He’s a really good player. For me, one of the best midfielders. But he’s an opponent.”

Nainggolan was tipped to move to Stamford Bridge as the champions prepared to sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.

But it was Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko who ultimately joined Conte’s squad to bolster his defensive midfield ranks.

It is not clear whether that was due to Nainggolan choosing to commit to Roma – he did sign a new contract in July – or because the Chelsea hierarchy opted to sign a younger player with a higher resale value.

Nainggolan will celebrate his 30th birthday before the next summer transfer window, so it is unlikely the Blues will revisit their interest in signing him.