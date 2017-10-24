Real Madrid president says he knows Harry Kane’s asking price

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says he will have to pay €250m (£224m) to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

The England international has been linked with a summer move to the Bernabeu in recent weeks. Perez has done little to dampen those rumours by speculating on a potential fee for Kane.

He said he had not directly asked Spurs chairman Daniel Levy how much Kane would cost, but says he is aware of the 24-year-old’s asking price and reckons it would take a world record bid of €250m to land the Premier League golden boot winner.

A €250m deal would see Kane overtake Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar to become the most expensive player of all time.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Perez said: “I did not ask the president of Tottenham for Harry Kane’s price because I know he will tell me that it costs €250m.”

Those comments follow the praise lavished on Kane by Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane ahead of last week’s 1-1 draw between the two sides in the Champions League.

Kane has scored 112 goals in 177 appearances for Spurs.