Real Madrid target Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as next coach

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino is being eyed by European champions Real Madrid as their next coach, according to The Sun.

Pochettino, who guided Spurs to a 1-1 at the Bernabeu in last week’s Champions League game, is said to be under consideration by the Spanish giants as the consider possible successors to current boss Zinedine Zidane.

The Bernabeu hierarchy were reportedly impressed by how Pochettino conducted himself before, during and after the recent game and will no doubt be keeping a close eye on him during the upcoming return game.

But Madrid have no plans to replace Zidane and are simply keeping a watching brief in case the legendary French midfielder opts to leave his post.

Zidane guided to a Champions League and La Liga double last season in his first full campaign in charge and also won the Champions League in 2015/16, so he has some credit in the bank despite being five points behind rivals Barcelona already this season.