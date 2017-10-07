Real Madrid target Thibaut Courtois stalling over new Chelsea contract

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is dragging his heels over committing to a new contract at the club, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a transfer to European champions Real Madrid and is reportedly still keen on the idea of a return to Spain.

Courtois spent three seasons in the Spanish capital when he was on loan from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid.

His contact with the Blues expires at the end of next season in June 2019. If he hasn’t put pen to paper on an extension by the end of a current campaign, Antonio Conte and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy would have a tricky decision over whether to cash-in on the 25-year-old or keep him at the club and risk losing him on a free transfer.

Marca’s report claims Courtois’ current plan is to avoid committing to Chelsea beyond 2019 until he sees if Los Blancos firm up their interest.