Richmond Boakye: Chelsea to scout striker vs Arsenal

Chelsea will send scouts to watch Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye in Europa League action against Arsenal next week, according to the Daily Mail.

The Ghana international, aged 24, has started the 2017/18 campaign with three goals in the league and scored a stunning winner for the Serbian outfit in a 1-0 win over Cologne in the Europa League.

Boakye previously had a brief spell under Blues coach Antonio Conte at Juventus, but never forced his way into the first-team during his time in Turin and was instead sent on loan to Sassuolo and Spanish side Elche.

The 6ft 1in forward moved on to Atalanta, then Latina – with more loan moves along the way – but found his feet after joined Red Star on loan in January. He scored 16 goals in 19 appearances in the second half of last season, prompting the Serbian side to sign him permanently in the summer transfer window.

With his excellent form continuing into this season, Conte seems ready to take another look.

The report claims Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Scottish champions Celtic are also monitoring his progress.