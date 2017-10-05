Roberto Firmino and Ben Woodburn set for new Liverpool contracts

Liverpool forwards Roberto Firmino and Ben Woodburn are set to be offered new long-term contracts in the coming weeks, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Wales international Woodburn, aged 17, is set to be offered a new deal with vastly improved terms when he turns 18 later this month.

The youngster has made up 10 first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side since the German boss handed him his debut last November. He is the club’s youngest ever goalscorer having netted against Leeds United in a League Cup tie at the age of 17 years and 45 days.

The Reds are also keen to extend Firmino’s contract. The Brazilian’s current deal runs until June 2020, but the Anfield hierarchy are set to act early to tie him to the club beyond that in order to fend off interest from other clubs.

Firmino has scored 27 goals in 101 games since his £29m signing from German side Hoffenheim in July 2015.

Klopp reportedly views the 26-year-old as a key member of his squad for the coming seasons.