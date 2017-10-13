Romelu Lukaku fit for Liverpool game, Michael Carrick out

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku is fit and available to face Liverpool in tomorrow’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils return to action after the international break at Anfield in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Lukaku can play after shaking off his ankle injury. He came off the bench and scored for Belgium against Cyprus in the second of their two World Cup qualifiers during the international break.

But captain Michael Carrick remains sidelined and will not feature against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The veteran midfielder missed United’s final two games before the international break through injury and has not yet returned to match fitness.

Carrick’s fellow central midfielders Paul Pogba (hamstring) and Marouane Fellaini (knee) are also ruled out, so Ander Herrera looks set to play alongside Nemanja Matic in United’s engine room.

Long-term injury absentees Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain out.

Mourinho confirmed the team news in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.