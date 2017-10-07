Romelu Lukaku on his injury recovery

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has given an insight into his injury rehab.

The in-form goalscorer is currently carrying an ankle injury that has ruled him out of Belgium’s World Cup qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Although Lukaku remains in Roberto Martinez’s squad, he has not made the trip to Sarajevo.

In a post on Twitter, he indicated that he had spent Friday in Antwerp working with physio Lieven Maesschalck and the team at his Move To Cure rehab centre.

Lukaku wrote: “Another good day at @movetocure #Rehab.”

He could yet be involved in Belgium’s final World Cup qualifier against Cyprus on Tuesday. With Martinez’s side having already qualified for Russia 2018, United will hope their star forward is instead allowed to rest ahead of the game against Liverpool next weekend.