Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd man faces no action over alleged stamp on Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will not face FA disciplinary action over an alleged stamp on Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren during last weekend’s game between the two sides, according to Sky Sports.

The pair clashed in the closing stages of the first-half at Anfield. Croatia international Lovren was on the ground after a challenge, but stayed down and seemed to suggest that he had been caught in the face by Lukaku’s boot.

The United striker had received a warning from referee Martin Atkinson and been lucky to avoid a yellow card for a late challenge on Joe Gomez moments earlier.

Although the Anfield crowd was up in arms over both incident, the authorities appear to have put the collision down as accidental.

Lukaku did have his eyes on the ball, which was some distance down the pitch at the time.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the in-form goalscorer, who barely had a sniff in the entire 90 minutes.