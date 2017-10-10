Romelu Lukaku plays 25 minutes and scores for Belgium vs Cyprus

If Manchester United were sweating over star striker Romelu Lukaku’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s clash with Liverpool, this evening couldn’t have gone much better for them.

The in-form goalscorer was forced to miss Belgium’s penultimate qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina due to injury and attended a rehab centre in Antwerp last week for treatment on his ankle.

But he returned to action tonight with a 25-minute substitute appearance in his national team’s final game of the 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.

Lukaku came off the bench as a 66th-minute replacement for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier, and scored the fourth goal in a 4-0 win on 78 minutes when he got on the end of a ball over the top of the Cyprus defence from Alex Witsel and fired into the bottom left corner.

He also came through his cameo unscathed, which suggests he should be fully fit and relatively fresh for the early kick-off at Anfield. United boss Jose Mourinho will hope he is ready to add to his seven Premier League goals so far this season.