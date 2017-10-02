Romelu Lukaku pleads not guilty to US court

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has pleaded not guilty to a misdeameanour citation for a noise complaint.

The 24-year-old entered a not guilty plea at a court in Los Angeles on Monday.

Lukaku’s citation relates to his time in a rented Beverly Hills mansion during the summer. Police responded to five noise complaints at Lukaku’s holiday home and took action when they returned on a sixth occasion.

The in-form forward was not in court in person. His lawyer, Robert Humphreys, entered a not guilty plea on the player’s behalf.

Commissioner Jane Godfrey adjourned the case to a hearing Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on November 21.

If he opted to appear in court himself, Lukaku would miss the Champions League group game against FC Basel. But he is able to have his lawyer appear on his behalf, and is likely to do so.

If found guilty, the Belgium international faces being handed a fine and an additional sum to cover the cost of the repeated police call-outs.