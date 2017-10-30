Romelu Lukaku is untouchable, says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has branded striker Romelu Lukaku as “untouchable”.

The Belgium international, aged 24, has started his United career with 11 goals in 15 games since signing from Everton in a £75m deal. But he failed to find the net for the Red Devils during October.

Asked about Lukaku’s form in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Benfica, Mourinho came to the forward’s defence. He praised Lukaku’s all-round contribution to the team’s play, even when he isn’t on the scoresheet.

And it doesn’t sound like the former Chelsea player will be dropped any time soon.

Mourinho told his press conference: “What he does for the team is fantastic. It’s not just about scoring goals. For me, he’s untouchable in my team.”

Mourinho defence of Lukaku comes hot on the heels of accusations the Portuguese boss levelled at the Old Trafford crowd following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The United boss suggested the club’s supporters were not as vociferous in their support of their striker when he hasn’t scored.