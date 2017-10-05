Ross Barkley: Chelsea and Spurs to go head-to-head in January

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both intend to resume their pursuit of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror.

England international Barkley, aged 23, was expected to leave Goodison Park in the last transfer window. But his suitors were unwilling to meet the Toffees’ asking price.

Chelsea made a £35m deadline day bid, but Barkley turned down the move because he was injured. He is still sidelined with a serious hamstring injury.

The attacking midfielder said last month that he intended to assess his options in January once back to full fitness, and today’s report suggests that Spurs and the Blues will both still be keen to sign him at that stage.

Barkley will also be into the final six months of his contract at that stage and able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

If Everton don’t offload their academy product in January, they risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.