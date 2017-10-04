Sergio Aguero set to miss Arsenal and Napoli games

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set for at least six weeks on the sidelines, according to Argentina’s team doctor.

Dr Donato Villani claims the 29-year-old is set for a longer spell out than first expected following his involvement in a car crash in Amsterdam last week.

Aguero missed last weekend’s win over Chelsea due to a cracked rib he sustained in the smash while travelling in the back of a taxi in the Dutch capital.

City said tests showed he would be out for two to four weeks but, having visited the player in Manchester, Villani is not so optimistic.

According to The Times, asked how long Aguero would be out, he said: “A month and a half, minimum.”

A six-week layoff would see Aguero miss both Champions League group games against Napoli, plus four Premier League fixtures.

The biggest of those would be the home game against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on November 5. He would also sit out games against Stoke, Burnley, West Bromwich Albion.