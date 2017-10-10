Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal defender out with hamstring injury

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty with Germany.

Joachim Loew’s side rounded off a perfect World Cup qualification campaign with a 10th and final win in their game against Azerbaijan on Saturday evening.

But Mustafi was forced off after 36 minutes of the qualifier in Kaiserlautern. He pulled up with a hamstring problem in the build-up to Azerbaijan’s equaliser and had to be replaced by Matthias Ginter.

He returned to London to be assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff, who examined Mustafi’s injury on Monday.

He has been ruled out of this weekend’s return to Premier League action for Watford.

Sky Sports reports that Germany’s medical team fear Mustafi will still be sidelined for their fixtures in the November international break, which would rule the defender out of Watford, Everton, Swansea City and Manchester City, both Champions League games against Red Star Belgrade and the League Cup clash with Norwich City.

Fellow centre-backs Laurent Koscielny and Calum Chambers are both carrying knocks ahead of the Watford game.