Spurs ban two fans who threw urine at West Ham game

Tottenham Hotspur have identified and will ban for life the two supporters who threw a cup of urine over other spectators during last week’s Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United.

Footage appeared on social media showing the fans filling a plastic pint glass with urine in the stands at Wembley, then hurling it into the crowd.

One of those banned had been filmed urinating in the container, while the other had subsequently thrown it.

Spurs launched an investigation and an appeal for fellow supporters to help to identify those involved. They have now done so, concluded their investigation and are preparing to issue lifetime bans to the culprits.

A Tottenham spokesman told Sky Sports: “This kind of behaviour is not acceptable and we shall be issuing lifetime bans to both individuals in the video.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs side had been leading the Hammers 2-0 at half-time in the game in question, but their London rivals fought back in the second-half to record a 2-3 victory and book a place in the quarter-finals.