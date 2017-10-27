Spurs investigating ‘urine’ incident vs West Ham
Tottenham Hotspur are investigating an incident in which a cup of urine was thrown over West Ham United supporters during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Wembley.
A video that emerged online (and which can be seen below) appeared to show a Spurs fan filling a plastic glass with urine before throwing the contents at other spectators.
Spurs said they are currently investigating the incident and trying to identify the fan involved.
A spokesman said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable.
“We are currently investigating and working to identify the individual.”
Spurs were leading 2-0 in the last-16 tie, but the Hammers fought back in the second half to win the match 2-3 and book a place in the quarter-finals.
Tottenham are asking anybody with information about the incident to contact supporter.services@tottenhamhotspur.com in complete confidence.
Here is the NSFW video of the cup being filled and thrown.
These Idiots have the audacity to call us vile! Share and get this wankers face and tiny knob all over the internet pic.twitter.com/6Bm1UXPTwg
— West Ham Fan TV (@westhamfantv) October 26, 2017