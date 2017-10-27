Spurs investigating ‘urine’ incident vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur are investigating an incident in which a cup of urine was thrown over West Ham United supporters during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Wembley.

A video that emerged online (and which can be seen below) appeared to show a Spurs fan filling a plastic glass with urine before throwing the contents at other spectators.

Spurs said they are currently investigating the incident and trying to identify the fan involved.

A spokesman said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“We are currently investigating and working to identify the individual.”

Spurs were leading 2-0 in the last-16 tie, but the Hammers fought back in the second half to win the match 2-3 and book a place in the quarter-finals.

Tottenham are asking anybody with information about the incident to contact supporter.services@tottenhamhotspur.com in complete confidence.

Here is the NSFW video of the cup being filled and thrown.