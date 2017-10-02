Spurs starlet reacts to England call-up

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harry Winks has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to winning a first England call-up.

The 21-year-old midfielder had originally been named in Aidy Boothroyd’s Under-21 squad for the current international break, but has now been drafted into Gareth Southgate’s senior squad to replace injury Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

Winks branded the call-up the proudest moment of his short career to date.

Writing on Twitter on Monday evening, Winks said: “Most amazing honour being called into the @England senior squad proudest moment of my career.”