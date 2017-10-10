Spurs team-mates congratulate Jan Vertonghen on becoming Belgium’s most-capped player

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen became the most-capped Belgium player of all time this evening.

The 30-year-old won his 97th cap as Belgium rounded off their World Cup qualification campaign with a 4-0 win over Cyprus.

Vertonghen started the match and immediately overtook Jan Ceulemans, the man with whom he previously shared the caps record. Ceulmans was an attacking midfielder for Lierse and Club Brugge. He won his 96 caps between 1977 and 1991.

The new record holder’s club-mates were keen to offer their congratulations, as you can see below.