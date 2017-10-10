Spurs team-mates congratulate Jan Vertonghen on becoming Belgium’s most-capped player
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen became the most-capped Belgium player of all time this evening.
The 30-year-old won his 97th cap as Belgium rounded off their World Cup qualification campaign with a 4-0 win over Cyprus.
Vertonghen started the match and immediately overtook Jan Ceulemans, the man with whom he previously shared the caps record. Ceulmans was an attacking midfielder for Lierse and Club Brugge. He won his 96 caps between 1977 and 1991.
The new record holder’s club-mates were keen to offer their congratulations, as you can see below.
Proud to say that my brother is a record breaker. Amazing guy. So happy for you on this achievement bro. 🙌🏽🇧🇪 #97caps @JanVertonghen pic.twitter.com/YKl2sx09VV
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) October 10, 2017
Congratulations to my friend @JanVertonghen on breaking the @BelRedDevils cap record! 🙌🏽👏🏽🇧🇪 #RecordBreaker pic.twitter.com/lif6mGy7Pi
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) October 10, 2017