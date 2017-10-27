Spurs tracking Justin Kluivert

Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports.

The north Londoners are regularly scouting the Dutch giants’ games to run the rule over the 18-year-old son of former former Ajax, Milan and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert.

The younger Kluivert broke into the Ajax first-team last season and has been a regular so far this team. He has two goals in 31 senior appearances to date.

He has also made two appearances and scored one goal for Netherlands Under-21s.

Unlike his dad, who was an out-and-out striker, 5ft 7in Justin plays as a right winger.

Spurs have reportedly been tracking him since 2016. At the time they were pursuing a deal to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Kluivert was being looked at as a possible alternative.

They are yet to strengthen in that position, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s move to a back-three reducing the urgency of a new winger.