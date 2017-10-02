Surgeon urges Man Utd to take their time with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The surgeon who performed Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s knee surgery not to rush the striker back to action.

Ibrahimovic sustained serious ligament damage to his right knee after falling awkwardly during the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht at Old Trafford in April.

He travelled to the USA and was operated on by Dr Freddie Fu.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Fu predicted that Ibrahimovic will play Premier League football again. But he said he wants to see the Swedish star make a slow return to action and warned against recent reports of an early comeback.

The surgeon hinted he was confident that high-flying United would follow his advice and keep Ibrahimovic in reserve for the business end of the 2017/18 season.

He said: “I have no worry about his injury as it always takes time to fully recover. In fact the EPL has just started and I am sure Manchester United would not need the player urgently for any crucial game either in the league or European competitions.

“He is very strong but soccer is still a combative sport. As a doctor, of course I want to see him return as slow as possible, only when he is fully fit for the game. There have been many cases of a player returning prematurely with bad consequences.”

Ibrahimovic was released by United at the end of his contract following his injury. But he has since re-signed for Jose Mourinho’s side after an impressive start to his recovery.