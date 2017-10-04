Theo Walcott: Everton and West Ham target set to be sold

Arsenal are ready to offload Theo Walcott in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The England international, aged 28, is reportedly a transfer target for Everton and West Ham United.

With Walcott refusing to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium unless his playing time increases dramatically, the Gunners are ready to cash-in during the next window.

The former Southampton winger has become a bit-part player for Arsene Wenger’s side in recent years and is now set to be moved on to raise funds for a replacement.

Walcott’s current contract expires in June 2019, so Wenger is planning to sell before the player enters the final 18 months of his deal.

He currently earns £110,000-a-week with the Gunners, so his salary could be a stumbling block for potential suitors and for Arsenal’s hopes of avoiding Walcott seeing out his contract with them before leaving on a free transfer.

Walcott has 107 goals in 388 appearances for the north Londonders.