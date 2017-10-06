Theo Walcott set to rejoin Southampton in January

Arsenal are ready to offload Theo Walcott in the January transfer window – and the England international is set to rejoin Southampton, according to the Daily Express.

Walcott, aged 28, joined the Gunners from the Saints in 2006.

He has scored 107 goals in 388 games for Arsenal, but currently finds himself out of manager Arsene Wenger’s plans.

Walcott is yet to start a Premier League game so far this season and is on the fringes at the Emirates Stadium.

He has 18 months left to run on his £110,000-a-week contract. The Gunners look set to move the winger on before his value drops further towards the end of his deal.

Goal-shy Southampton will reportedly stump up around £12m-£15m – little more than the £9m fee they received from Arsenal 11 years ago – in order to add Walcott to Mauricio Pellegrino’s squad.

They apparently face competition from Everton, West Ham United and Inter Milan for a player who made his debut for them as a 16-year-old in 2005.