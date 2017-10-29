Thomas Meunier: Man Utd readying £30m bid for PSG right-back

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier is a £30m transfer target for Manchester United, according to the Sunday Express.

The Red Devils are reportedly preparing to make a bid for the Belgium international, who has fallen down the pecking order at Parc des Princes since the summer signing of Brazilian right-back Dani Alves.

If he does make the move to Old Trafford, 26-year-old Meunier would provide cover and competition for first-choice right-back Antonio Valencia, and ultimately succeed the 32-year-old Ecuadorian.

United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been keeping tabs on Meunier since last summer and will move to sign him in the January transfer window, when the player is expected to seek a move away from PSG in order to keep himself in contention for Belgium’s World Cup squad.

Meunier joined the Ligue 1 giants from Club Brugge for a fee of around €7m in July 2016. He is under contract until June 2020.