Tiemoue Bakayoko set to dye his hair blue in depressing circumstances after Crystal Palace defeat

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayako looks set to dye his hair blue after yesterday’s 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

The France international had given an interview on the eve of the game in which he promised to colour his currently peroxide blonde hair blue to mark the occasion of scoring his first goal Premier League goal for his new club.

But the summer signing from Monaco probably wasn’t envisaging breaking his duck with an ultimately meaningless effort in an away defeat to a team that is rock-bottom of the Premier League table and had lost its opening seven games of the season.

Bakayoko had told The Sun before the game: “As soon as I score a goal I will change the colour of my hair. Possibly to blue. I like changing the colour of my hair from time to time.

“I don’t go completely over the top, but sometimes I find it brings me good luck. Since the Man City game I put some white in my hair.”

Perhaps he will be hoping the new colour brings a change of luck after the loss at Selhurst Park. Head coach Antonio Conte and the club’s supporters will be expecting more when the Blues host Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen what colour hair Bakayoko will be sporting for that game.