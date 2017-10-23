Timo Werner talks of his dream of playing for Man Utd

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner says he dreamt of playing for Manchester United as a child.

The Germany international, aged 21, says he might have to leave his current club in order to fulfil his ambitions – and it sounds like the Red Devils will be in pole position to land him when he does decide to move on.

He told Sky Sports: “As a small boy, you always dream of the huge clubs. In earlier days, it was Manchester United.

“Under Sir Alex Ferguson, they always had great players, they always won. As a small boy, you always prefer the teams which are winning.

“That’s something you can easily forget, especially when everything is going well. You see how you develop, that you play in the German national team – the number one, the world champion.

“Then you start to dream of perhaps playing somewhere else sometime.”

Werner explicitly declared his interest in moving to England, but indicated he would also be open to playing in other countries.

Asked whether he would be interested in playing in the Premier League, he added: “Yes, for sure.

“I would say the Italian or the French league is not my thing. I don’t see me there right now.

“I would feel good to play in one of the other great leagues, not only because of the football, but the cities as well.

“Of course, you want to win titles and trophies. I do not know if that will happen with RB Leipzig. We definitely work hard on that and I think, this season, the chances are good in the cup and the league.

“But that means a lot of hard work and if we can reach that with Leipzig it would be great. If it happens at some time with another club, that’s ok for me, too.”

Werner started his career at VfB Stuttgart, scoring 14 goals in 104 appearances for his hometown club. But he found his scoring boots after a €10m move to Leipzig in June 2016.

He scored 21 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances last term to fire his new club to Champions League qualification. He has started the new season with five goals in six league games.