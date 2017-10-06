Toby Alderweireld says he is happy at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld insists he is happy at the club, despite uncertainty over his contract situation.

The Belgium international, aged 28, is due to be out of contract at the end of next season and his agent has urged Spurs to offer his client improved terms.

That has not happened yet, but Alderweireld says he is happy and focused on football. He also said he had relayed that message to head coach Mauricio Pochettino in a conversation about his contract.

He told Sky Sports: “I had a good conversation with the manager. I told him I’m focused on football, to keep my game up and help the team.

“That’s all I can do. You can see I’m happy there, and I try to help the team, and that’s the way I always play football.

Asked if he had been made a contract offer by the club, he said: “No, like I said, I am focused on football. The rest, I don’t know, we will see about that.”

Alderweireld joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid in an £11.5m deal in July 2015. He has established himself as a key performer for the north Londoners and has clocked up 98 appearances for them to date.

But he is one of the few Tottenham regulars not to have been tied down to a new long-term contract.