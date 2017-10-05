Tottenham star’s mum discusses possible transfer

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen’s mum has touted the prospect of her son leaving north London to rejoin Ajax.

Vertonghen, aged 30, joined Spurs from the Dutch giants in 2012 and has established himself as a key player for the Premier League side over the past five years.

But his mother, Ria Mattheeuws, has suggested a return to Amsterdam might be on the cards.

She told Belgian newspaper HLN: “It would be nice if he could go back to Ajax, but if he isn’t competing with Tottenham, why would he succeed at Ajax?”

The idea of Vertonghen’s mum pushing to having him closer to home for the final stages of his career will concern Spurs fans. Fortunately, she also seems to be indicating that she only expects him to move clubs if he can no longer compete in the cut and thrust of the Premier League.

Vertonghen signed a new contract last December and is tied to Tottenham until June 2019. By that stage he will be aged 32.