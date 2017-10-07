Tweet: Man Utd star celebrates World Cup qualification
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has posted on Twitter to celebrate his Spain side qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
De Gea and his team-mates booked their place in Russia with a 3-0 win over Albania in Alicante last night.
The United star posted a photo of him applauding the fans behind his goal.
In an accompanying tweet, the 26-year-old wrote: “The hard work pays off!! #Russia2018 here we go!”
Todo trabajo tiene recompensa!! Nos vamos a #Rusia2018 🇪🇸🙌🏻 The hard work pays off!! #Russia2018 here we go! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RqaDRHxZgY
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) October 6, 2017
Spain’s qualification was assured with a game to spare after Italy dropped points against Macedonia.