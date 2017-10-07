Skip to main content

Tweet: Man Utd star celebrates World Cup qualification

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has posted on Twitter to celebrate his Spain side qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

De Gea and his team-mates booked their place in Russia with a 3-0 win over Albania in Alicante last night.

The United star posted a photo of him applauding the fans behind his goal.

In an accompanying tweet, the 26-year-old wrote: “The hard work pays off!! #Russia2018 here we go!”

Spain’s qualification was assured with a game to spare after Italy dropped points against Macedonia.