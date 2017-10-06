Tweet and Photo: Harry Kane reacts to England’s World Cup qualification

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to England qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Kane scored a stoppage-time winner against Slovenia at Wembley last night to book Gareth Southgate’s place at the tournament. He got on the end of an inviting cross from right-back Kyle Walker and steered the ball past Jan Oblak in the Slovenia goal.

On social media, the in-form forward posted a photo of his goal celebration accompanied by the tweet: “Job done! Qualified for the World Cup! A really great feeling.”