Tweets: Eddie Nketiah posts on Twitter after dream home debut vs Norwich City

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah has been posting on social media in the wake of his match-winning performance against Norwich City last night.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to make his home debut with five minutes to play and the Gunners trailing 0-1. He scored an equaliser within 15 seconds of being on the pitch and then bagged an extra-time winner.

Here is what he had to say when he posted on Twitter after the final whistle.

He also responded to a tweet from club legend Thierry Henry.