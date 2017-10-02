Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Brighton

Arsenal signed off before the international break with a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Nacho Monreal – scoring only his second Premier League goal in 142 appearances – and Alex Iwobi gave the Gunners all three points and moved them up to fifth in the Premier League table.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reactions to the game. Here is what they had to say…