Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Brighton

Arsenal signed off before the international break with a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Nacho Monreal – scoring only his second Premier League goal in 142 appearances – and Alex Iwobi gave the Gunners all three points and moved them up to fifth in the Premier League table.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reactions to the game. Here is what they had to say…

3 Points, Clean Sheet And A Goal ⚽️ Perfect Way To Celebrate Independence Day 🇳🇬❤️#BIG17 pic.twitter.com/EdDPuiQqGh — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) October 1, 2017

Tough game today but another win at home and important 3 points before the international break #afc pic.twitter.com/UiOQbFC5yu — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) October 1, 2017

🔙🔛🔝 3 wins out of 3 games this week! Not too bad… 😉 We need to continue like this after the international break! 💪🏽🔴 #CleanSheet @arsenal pic.twitter.com/fL9Oztv96Q — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) October 1, 2017