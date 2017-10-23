Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Everton

Arsenal came from behind to beat Everton 2-5 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

There were five different goalscorers as Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez all found the net.

Ozil, Lacazette and Sanchez were starting together for the first time.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to react to the result, which moved them up to fifth and level on points with Chelsea. Here’s what the Gunners had to say about the game.