Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Everton

Arsenal came from behind to beat Everton 2-5 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

There were five different goalscorers as Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez all found the net.

Ozil, Lacazette and Sanchez were starting together for the first time.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to react to the result, which moved them up to fifth and level on points with Chelsea. Here’s what the Gunners had to say about the game.

Good team performance! A well deserved win. We'll have to continue that way! 👊🏼Tolle Team-Leistung und verdienter Sieg! 🔴⚪️#EFCvAFC @arsenal pic.twitter.com/b0NpllmNDL — Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) October 22, 2017

Good to come back from 1 down with 5 goals today! Happy to score again. Focus on the cup now! #COYG pic.twitter.com/Stp2N41o3Z — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) October 22, 2017

Great Win today ! Thanks to the fans ! Thanks bro @MesutOzil1088 !! pic.twitter.com/j5EKGnIi29 — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) October 22, 2017

Good performance from the team today and a big 3 points. We needed that! Thank you to the fans for your continued support, much appreciated… pic.twitter.com/kmembekzlN — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) October 22, 2017

Great performance away from home! Thanks Gunners for your support 👊🏻#EFCvAFC #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/X4LFvH7EWn — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) October 22, 2017