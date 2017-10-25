Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Norwich

Arsenal left it late to avoid an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Norwich City.

The Gunners were trailing 0-1 at the Emirates Stadium with five minutes to play, before 18-year-old forward Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to make his home debut and turned the tie on its head.

Here’s what Nketiah and his team-mates had to say after he struck once in normal time and once in extra-time to give Arsenal a 2-1 win.

Dream come true to score 2 goals on my home debut, God is great! ⚽️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bhBmaPkFch — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) October 24, 2017

Great work from the team tonight & shout out to @EddieNketiah9 for making the difference and changing the game! #CarabaoCup #Nketiah pic.twitter.com/aS3imUQQ5Q — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) October 24, 2017

Showed great character for that win. Stadium was rocking ! Shout out to man likeeeee @EddieNketiah9 💥 ✅ #AFC 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8hZSVncsZC — Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) October 24, 2017

EDDIE, EDDIE!! Got there in the end. Glad to be into the next round of the @Carabao_Cup #COYG pic.twitter.com/Rr6MYCBZnZ — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) October 24, 2017

Good to be in the hat for the next round. Well done to @EddieNketiah9 different class mate. Thanks to the fans also, kept us going #AFC — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) October 24, 2017

C H A R A C T E R pic.twitter.com/1JoN6b7Es6 — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) October 24, 2017