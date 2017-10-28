Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to comeback win over Swansea
Arsenal came from behind to beat Swansea City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.
The Gunners fell behind in the first-half after Sam Clucas gave the Swans the lead.
But the hosts fought back after the break and goals from Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey secured all three points for them.
After the final whistle, many of the Arsenal players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Never give up, the only thing that matters in football is winning! 🚀💪🏽#AFCvSCFC @Arsenal #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/WPEg0HRVzo
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) October 28, 2017
💪 #50thgoal #AFCvSCFC @arsenal pic.twitter.com/0Sbx9olYfe
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) October 28, 2017
Ya Gunners Ya! Turned the game around 💪🏼. A hard piece of work and well deserved victory. ⚽🏟 #ARSSWA @Arsenal #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/ZQvJJHjBdW
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 28, 2017
Important win today, thanks for the support Gunners 👊🏻 #AFCvSCFC #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/lUg0Q9rMTx
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) October 28, 2017
3 more points on the board. Good end to the week! #COYG pic.twitter.com/kAmeaItlnn
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) October 28, 2017
Good win and keep building our confidence. Another big week ahead! #COYG pic.twitter.com/e9X4sgbgTr
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) October 28, 2017
Another good performance from the team in the 2nd half! #COYG pic.twitter.com/24jw9g02r9
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) October 28, 2017