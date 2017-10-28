Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to comeback win over Swansea

Arsenal came from behind to beat Swansea City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners fell behind in the first-half after Sam Clucas gave the Swans the lead.

But the hosts fought back after the break and goals from Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey secured all three points for them.

After the final whistle, many of the Arsenal players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Great Win at home today !! 3 pts more 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾👌🏾 😋😅 #arsenal #coyg #Laca9 🔴

