Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Bournemouth

Chelsea beat Bournemouth in the Saturday tea-time game in the Premier League yesterday to keep themselves in the top four.

The Blues secured a narrow 0-1 away win at the Vitality Stadium. Eden Hazard popped up early in the second half to score the only goal of the game.

After the final whistle, Antonio Conte’s players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game, and there was unanimous praise for a hard-fought victory.

Here’s what they had to say.

Good win on the road today! 2 big games coming up next week! #cfc

