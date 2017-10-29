Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Bournemouth

Chelsea beat Bournemouth in the Saturday tea-time game in the Premier League yesterday to keep themselves in the top four.

The Blues secured a narrow 0-1 away win at the Vitality Stadium. Eden Hazard popped up early in the second half to score the only goal of the game.

After the final whistle, Antonio Conte’s players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game, and there was unanimous praise for a hard-fought victory.

Here’s what they had to say.

3 points and a clean sheet! Great team performance and well done @hazardeden10 on your goal! ⚽ #cfc pic.twitter.com/oL67fADxCw — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 28, 2017

Good win on the road today! 2 big games coming up next week! #cfc A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Another massive 3 points! Well done lads, come on Chelsea! #CFC pic.twitter.com/Qs14Hp2pdJ — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) October 28, 2017