Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Bournemouth
Chelsea beat Bournemouth in the Saturday tea-time game in the Premier League yesterday to keep themselves in the top four.
The Blues secured a narrow 0-1 away win at the Vitality Stadium. Eden Hazard popped up early in the second half to score the only goal of the game.
After the final whistle, Antonio Conte’s players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game, and there was unanimous praise for a hard-fought victory.
Here’s what they had to say.
Good job guys!!
➕3️⃣
⚽️
pic.twitter.com/aaUWwpovW2
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) October 28, 2017
3 points and a clean sheet! Great team performance and well done @hazardeden10 on your goal! ⚽ #cfc pic.twitter.com/oL67fADxCw
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 28, 2017
Today good win in Bournemouth! Tuesday #UCL in Rome! ⚽️ #cmon #blues #BOUCHE #PL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/CzoY4qLuLK
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) October 28, 2017
SIII!!! Great win!!! We fight until the end. Now focus on Champions League!!! ⚽️
•
•#CFC #Chelsea #PremierLeague #BOUCHE pic.twitter.com/xl5uRKAiVu
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) October 28, 2017
Another massive 3 points! Well done lads, come on Chelsea! #CFC pic.twitter.com/Qs14Hp2pdJ
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) October 28, 2017
3 points combined with a clean sheet are always nice #Hustle #BOUCHE @ChelseaFC @premierleague pic.twitter.com/IYy6ny5W3U
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 28, 2017
Tough game but we got our belgian wizard ➕3⃣ well done fam @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/walEbQKiqB
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) October 28, 2017
Come on @ChelseaFC !! #BOUCHE #CFC pic.twitter.com/6Lb8IKGmaL
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) October 28, 2017