Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players celebrate World Cup qualification with Nigeria

Chelsea’s Nigerian contingent booked their place at the 2018 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Zambia yesterday.

Victor Moses played in the match, as did young right-back Ola Aina, as Nigeria.

London-born Aina, who turned 21 today, is currently on a season-long loan at Hull City. Regular first-team football with the Tigers has seen him force his way into contention for the Super Eagles.

He was handed a debut in the crucial qualify. Here’s what he and Moses had to say about securing a spot in Russia next summer.

WE'RE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP !!!! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬!!!! — olaoluwa aina (@Aina2Ola) October 7, 2017

Great win yesterday! We’re on our way to the World Cup. Buzzing to have made my debut 🙌🏾🇳🇬. Well done to my bro @alexiwobi 👊🏾#SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/21aURlbdr0 — olaoluwa aina (@Aina2Ola) October 8, 2017