Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Everton

Chelsea recorded a 2-1 win over Everton in last night’s Carabao Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.

Defender Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring in the first-half. Willian made sure of the victory in the 92nd minute, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled a goal back in the 94th minute.

After the final whistle, the Blues’ players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say about their victory and booking a place in the quarter-finals.