Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Everton
Chelsea recorded a 2-1 win over Everton in last night’s Carabao Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.
Defender Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring in the first-half. Willian made sure of the victory in the 92nd minute, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled a goal back in the 94th minute.
After the final whistle, the Blues’ players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game.
Here’s what they had to say about their victory and booking a place in the quarter-finals.
#AlwaysBelieve Next round and pretty happy about the 1st goal for @ChelseaFC #Hustle #CFC #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/jygVXRk8D1
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 25, 2017
A bit of luck, a lot of spirit & dedication until the end great to win that fight !! Congrats to everyone, we move on #CFC pic.twitter.com/kRvpwTDr7K
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) October 25, 2017
We played well tonight, keep it up lads!!
•#CFC #CHEEVE #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/9TE33ZQuDq
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) October 25, 2017
On to the next round! Congrats @ToniRuediger and @willianborges88 ⚽️⚽️! #CHEEVE @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/TOIikFL0xS
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) October 25, 2017