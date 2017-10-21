Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Watford
Chelsea ended their disappointing run of form by coming from behind to record a 4-2 victory over Watford today.
The Blues were without a win in three games in all competitions – having lost their last two Premier League games – and were trailing the Hornets 1-2.
But they fought back to secure all three points.
Striker Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to score the equaliser and the fourth goal.
After the match, Chelsea’s players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game.
Here’s what they had to say.
Calling for Batsman ?
I got yall ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tFPHP4sFO5
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) October 21, 2017
We showed great spirit and great character today! Well done boys! #CHEWAT @premierleague @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/zutGpOG175
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) October 21, 2017
Proud to be part of this team and club. To get back to winning ways in this manner is even better!
•
#CHEWAT #CFC pic.twitter.com/Ej3ClLGgyx
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) October 21, 2017
➕3️⃣
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) October 21, 2017
The #Hustle continues… #AlwaysBelieve #3points #victory #CFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ZiGvfjQlHe
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 21, 2017
Big win!!! Great spirit from all! Come on @ChelseaFC #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/hmutJWC35t
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 21, 2017
Great game, comeback, 3️⃣ points and effort by the team / Gran partido, remontada y 3️⃣ puntos. Gran esfuerzo de todos #ComeOnChelsea !! pic.twitter.com/Y39DPh1XmT
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) October 21, 2017
Massive 3 points today the lads showed amazing team spirit fought till the end and got our rewards #CFC pic.twitter.com/88u6HyRiw9
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) October 21, 2017