Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Watford

Chelsea ended their disappointing run of form by coming from behind to record a 4-2 victory over Watford today.

The Blues were without a win in three games in all competitions – having lost their last two Premier League games – and were trailing the Hornets 1-2.

But they fought back to secure all three points.

Striker Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to score the equaliser and the fourth goal.

After the match, Chelsea’s players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say.

Calling for Batsman ?

I got yall ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tFPHP4sFO5 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) October 21, 2017

Proud to be part of this team and club. To get back to winning ways in this manner is even better!

•

#CHEWAT #CFC pic.twitter.com/Ej3ClLGgyx — Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) October 21, 2017

Great fighting spirit of the team! Happy to get back to winning ways! #cfc A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Great game, comeback, 3️⃣ points and effort by the team / Gran partido, remontada y 3️⃣ puntos. Gran esfuerzo de todos #ComeOnChelsea !! pic.twitter.com/Y39DPh1XmT — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) October 21, 2017