Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Watford

Chelsea ended their disappointing run of form by coming from behind to record a 4-2 victory over Watford today.

The Blues were without a win in three games in all competitions – having lost their last two Premier League games – and were trailing the Hornets 1-2.

But they fought back to secure all three points.

Striker Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to score the equaliser and the fourth goal.

After the match, Chelsea’s players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say.

Great fighting spirit of the team! Happy to get back to winning ways! #cfc

