Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Man City defeat

A handful of Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to their loss to Manchester City on Saturday evening.

A goal from City’s former Chelsea attacking midfielder Kevin de Bruyne confined Antonio Conte’s side to a 0-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge and saw them lose more ground in their title defence.

The champions are now six points behind top-of-the-table City and second-placed Manchester United.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their defeat.

Still disappointed not to get a better result this weekend. But I'm sure we'll bounce back again after the international duty. 👊🏾🔵 #Hustle pic.twitter.com/1aUNKY2nCu — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 1, 2017

Disappointing day for us. We stick together and we will go again after the international break! We are @ChelseaFC and we will keep fighting! #KTBFFH 💙 pic.twitter.com/7ORGYyoo3y — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) September 30, 2017

Bad result in a tough game today… we are all disappointed but we’ll bounce back 💪🏾💙 the road to the throne is long #CFC #Ktbffh — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 30, 2017