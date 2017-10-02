Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Man City defeat

A handful of Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to their loss to Manchester City on Saturday evening.

A goal from City’s former Chelsea attacking midfielder Kevin de Bruyne confined Antonio Conte’s side to a 0-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge and saw them lose more ground in their title defence.

The champions are now six points behind top-of-the-table City and second-placed Manchester United.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their defeat.

Tough result yesterday, but we don't give up! We will be fighting back after the international break! #cfc 💙

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on