Tweets and Photos: Chelsea stars celebrate World Cup qualification

Chelsea’s Spanish contingent have been celebrating on social media after qualifying for next summer’s World Cup.

Spain booked their place at Russia 2018 with a 3-0 win over Albania in Alicante on Friday evening.

Right-back Cesar Azpilicueta and winger Pedro Rodriguez were both unused substitutes for the game, while Alvaro Morata was ruled out due to his hamstring injury.

All three posted on Twitter to celebrate topping their World Cup qualification group.

Here’s what they had to say…