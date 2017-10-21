Tweets and Photos: Huddersfield players react to beating Man Utd

Huddersfield Town’s players have been posting on social media to react to their surprise win over Manchester United.

The Terriers secured a 2-1 win over the high-flying the Red Devils earlier today.

Quick-fire first-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre gave David Wagner’s side their biggest result of the debut season in the Premier League so far.

After the final whistle, their players gave their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Wow what a day great performance from the team we worked so hard for it and the noise from the stand was amazing happy to have scored aswell A post shared by AARON MOOY (@aaronmooy) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Boys — Philip A Billing (@BillingPhilip) October 21, 2017

What an amazing result. So proud of everyone involved. What an atmosphere. Those 3 points #UTT — Mark Hudson (@M_Hudson5) October 21, 2017

Yeeeeees!!

We made it a real Special One! #teamkaching @htafcdotcom

Had some problems with my back but my lads saved the victory pic.twitter.com/1NJVgxn2ip — Elias Kachunga (@ekachunga15) October 21, 2017

That’s what it’s all about, dedication and teamwork. Unbelievable effort from all the boys and the fans were superb as always. #UTT #TerrierSpirit #HTAFC A post shared by Mathias Zanka Jørgensen (@mzanka) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

That’s what it’s all about, dedication and teamwork. Unbelievable effort from all the boys and the fans were superb as always. #UTT #HTAFC pic.twitter.com/jsDqqW4ti4 — Mathias Zanka (@Mzanka) October 21, 2017

With good leadership, a clear plan and the strongest team there are no limits. What a fight today . Definitely one of my proudest wins pic.twitter.com/FKdwYV3oGm — Jonas Lössl (@JonasLoessl) October 21, 2017

Unbelievable win against @ManUtd the lads were exceptional And deserved to win ,Goes to show anything can happen in 90minutes of football ⚽️ — joel coleman (@joelcoleman33) October 21, 2017