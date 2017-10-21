Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Huddersfield players react to beating Man Utd

Huddersfield Town’s players have been posting on social media to react to their surprise win over Manchester United.

The Terriers secured a 2-1 win over the high-flying the Red Devils earlier today.

Quick-fire first-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre gave David Wagner’s side their biggest result of the debut season in the Premier League so far.

After the final whistle, their players gave their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

That’s what it’s all about, dedication and teamwork. Unbelievable effort from all the boys and the fans were superb as always. #UTT #TerrierSpirit #HTAFC

