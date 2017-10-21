Tweets and Photos: Huddersfield players react to beating Man Utd
Huddersfield Town’s players have been posting on social media to react to their surprise win over Manchester United.
The Terriers secured a 2-1 win over the high-flying the Red Devils earlier today.
Quick-fire first-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre gave David Wagner’s side their biggest result of the debut season in the Premier League so far.
After the final whistle, their players gave their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Boys
— Philip A Billing (@BillingPhilip) October 21, 2017
What an amazing result. So proud of everyone involved. What an atmosphere. Those 3 points #UTT
— Mark Hudson (@M_Hudson5) October 21, 2017
Yeeeeees!!
We made it a real Special One! #teamkaching @htafcdotcom
Had some problems with my back but my lads saved the victory pic.twitter.com/1NJVgxn2ip
— Elias Kachunga (@ekachunga15) October 21, 2017
That’s what it’s all about, dedication and teamwork. Unbelievable effort from all the boys and the fans were superb as always. #UTT #HTAFC pic.twitter.com/jsDqqW4ti4
— Mathias Zanka (@Mzanka) October 21, 2017
With good leadership, a clear plan and the strongest team there are no limits. What a fight today . Definitely one of my proudest wins pic.twitter.com/FKdwYV3oGm
— Jonas Lössl (@JonasLoessl) October 21, 2017
Man Who?!
Proud of the boys – Proud of the crowd! ⚪️#UTT #heffingdream #HEF44 https://t.co/6n5P7L6q2f
— Michael Hefele (@michaelhefele) October 21, 2017
Unbelievable win against @ManUtd the lads were exceptional And deserved to win ,Goes to show anything can happen in 90minutes of football ⚽️
— joel coleman (@joelcoleman33) October 21, 2017
Wat a day to be associated with this club incredible 3 points which was fully deserved to a man everyone was outstanding. Joy to watch
— Dean Whitehead (@442Dean) October 21, 2017