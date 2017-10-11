Tweets and Photos: Jan Vertonghen reacts to become Belgium’s most-capped player

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen became Belgium’s most-capped player of all time when he won his 97th cap against Cyprus last night.

The 30-year-old helped Roberto Martinez’s side to a 4-0 win over Cyprus in his record-breaking appearance.

After the match, he took to social media to acknowledge his achievement. He shared a photo of him being presented with a framed ‘Vertonghen 97’ shirt before kick-off and one of where it all started: playing football as a kid in his hometown of Sint-Niklaas.