Tweets and Photos: Jan Vertonghen reacts to become Belgium’s most-capped player
Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen became Belgium’s most-capped player of all time when he won his 97th cap against Cyprus last night.
The 30-year-old helped Roberto Martinez’s side to a 4-0 win over Cyprus in his record-breaking appearance.
After the match, he took to social media to acknowledge his achievement. He shared a photo of him being presented with a framed ‘Vertonghen 97’ shirt before kick-off and one of where it all started: playing football as a kid in his hometown of Sint-Niklaas.
🇧🇪 A very special night. Immensely proud and honoured to be the most capped Belgian! #97caps pic.twitter.com/dV2pRnAlkq
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) October 10, 2017
I've come a long way since this… 😂 #97caps pic.twitter.com/Q7uU8M6ZEK
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) October 10, 2017