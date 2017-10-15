Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players feel hard done by after Man Utd draw

Liverpool’s players took to social media after yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United – and the overriding theme was that they deserved more than a point.

The Reds were the better team and had the better chances, but had to settle for yet another draw after failing to make a breakthrough against their old rivals. United keeper David De Gea had a key role to play in that.

Here’s what Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say when they gave their verdicts on Twitter and Instagram.

Great match guys, we deserved more. Great atmosphere in Anfield !!🔴🔴 #keepgoing #YNWA #weareliverpool #reds #anfield #derby #AMP18 A post shared by Alberto Moreno (@amplfc18) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Nice to be back at anfield today, not the result we wanted but amazing atmosphere as always thanks for the support 🙌🏽❤️#lfc A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:47am PDT