Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players feel hard done by after Man Utd draw
Liverpool’s players took to social media after yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United – and the overriding theme was that they deserved more than a point.
The Reds were the better team and had the better chances, but had to settle for yet another draw after failing to make a breakthrough against their old rivals. United keeper David De Gea had a key role to play in that.
Here’s what Jurgen Klopp’s players had to say when they gave their verdicts on Twitter and Instagram.
Didn't get most out of today's game but if you can't win it, don't lose it! Great atmosphere today!! #YNWA #cleansheet #KingKenny 🙌⚽🔴 pic.twitter.com/h21Zu67VVc
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) October 14, 2017
Step by step. We were the better team…🔓🚌 #unlucky #keepgoing #YNWA #LK1 @LFC
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) October 14, 2017