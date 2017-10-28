Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Huddersfield

Liverpool recorded a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Anfield earlier today.

After their fierce rivals Manchester United slipped up against the Terriers last week, the Reds avoided a similar mistake.

Second-half goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum secured a comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After the final whistle, some of the players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

3 points secured!! 💯th goal alert. Thank you Jesus for the blessings ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3xhJJaBHq — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) October 28, 2017

Great Team performance 🔥 #ynwa❤ A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Good teamperformance, clean sheet and 3pts! Delighted to be back on the score sheet 🔴✔️!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/pJdQoOy6nD — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 28, 2017

Win & clean sheet 💪🙌… amazing support & atmosphere. Thank you! #ynwa A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Best way to respond is with a good team performance! 3 goals, 3 points & a clean sheet.👍🏼💪🏼🔴#LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/nglpewXJXn — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) October 28, 2017