Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Huddersfield

Liverpool recorded a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Anfield earlier today.

After their fierce rivals Manchester United slipped up against the Terriers last week, the Reds avoided a similar mistake.

Second-half goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum secured a comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After the final whistle, some of the players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Great Team performance 🔥 #ynwa❤

A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on

Win & clean sheet 💪🙌… amazing support & atmosphere. Thank you! #ynwa

A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on