Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Huddersfield
Liverpool recorded a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Anfield earlier today.
After their fierce rivals Manchester United slipped up against the Terriers last week, the Reds avoided a similar mistake.
Second-half goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum secured a comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
After the final whistle, some of the players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
3 points secured!! 💯th goal alert. Thank you Jesus for the blessings ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3xhJJaBHq
— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) October 28, 2017
Good teamperformance, clean sheet and 3pts! Delighted to be back on the score sheet 🔴✔️!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/pJdQoOy6nD
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 28, 2017
Best way to respond is with a good team performance! 3 goals, 3 points & a clean sheet.👍🏼💪🏼🔴#LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/nglpewXJXn
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) October 28, 2017
Good win 🙌🏽 Let's take the energy into the game on Wednesday in the Champions League.. ⚡ #YNWA #LK1 @LFC
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) October 28, 2017