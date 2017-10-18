Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Maribor

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s comprehensive 0-7 win over Maribor.

The Reds moved to the top of their Champions League group thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino (two), Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah (two), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Oxlade-Chamberlain didn’t make mention of scoring his first goal since signing from Arsenal, but he did share a photo of him celebrating it.

Alexander-Arnold was pleased to grab his second senior goal.

Here’s what the rest of the squad had to say…

Great win lads 💪🏽

A post shared by ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on

👈🏽⚽️🙏🏽

A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on