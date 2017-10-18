Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing Maribor
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s comprehensive 0-7 win over Maribor.
The Reds moved to the top of their Champions League group thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino (two), Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah (two), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Oxlade-Chamberlain didn’t make mention of scoring his first goal since signing from Arsenal, but he did share a photo of him celebrating it.
Good win and performance from the boys tonight 💪🏽 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/p57Pi7DvOX
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) October 17, 2017
Alexander-Arnold was pleased to grab his second senior goal.
Good win and good to get another goal💪🏽 thanks to all the fans for the support🔴 #66 pic.twitter.com/Bo1XuVbbKg
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) October 17, 2017
Here’s what the rest of the squad had to say…
Good morning Reds👏🏻🔴 pic.twitter.com/HXTTMPGKee
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) October 18, 2017
🔝of the table! Good job, team ✋🏼✌🏼#UCL #history #cleansheet #YNWA #LK1 @lfc pic.twitter.com/1zASqhqxVj
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) October 17, 2017
What a great game! Massive thanks to all our amazing supporters!! #MARLIV #YNWA #WeAreLiverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/DXscqdZaDW
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 17, 2017
A record-breaking night! Well done lads! Congrats to all the goalscorers #marliv #UCL #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/9n2k0LxkfU
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) October 17, 2017