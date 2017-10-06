Tweets and Photos: Man Utd and Liverpool players react to England’s World Cup qualification

England qualified for the 2018 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley last night.

The victory assured the Three Lions of a place in Russia next summer, albeit they achieved it with an underwhelming performance.

After the final whistle, Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson took to social media to react to achieving qualification.

This is what qualification looks like!!!! Russia 2018 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/vYHBAx9vIu — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 5, 2017

World Cup qualification ✅ Well done lads…. 👊🏻 #worldcup #russia A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Rashford was one of England’s better players on the night, even if he did overelaborate on a few occasions, while Henderson was clearly tasked with marshalling the midfield by manager Gareth Southgate.