Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Benfica
Manchester United continued their perfect start to the Champions League with a 0-1 away win at Benfica last night.
Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game when his long range free-kick was carried over the goal-line by rookie keeper Mile Svilar.
After the final whistle several United players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and celebrate securing nine points from their first three group games.
Here is what they had to say.
Three out of three 🔴👍🏼 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/lBKl0wXknp
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) October 18, 2017
Good team effort👋🏼 @ChampionsLeague #UCL @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/CDkkGizCKH
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) October 18, 2017
9⃣ points in 3⃣ games, well done boys 💪🏻🙌🏻🔴 @ChampionsLeague @ManUtd #UCL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mwbdnw72Qh
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) October 18, 2017
Happy with the 3 points @ManUtd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZzPeY1onyd
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 18, 2017
Another step forward on @ChampionsLeague 👍🏻🔴 Otro paso adelante en #Champions #mufc pic.twitter.com/8493QXXOMB
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) October 18, 2017
Tough game against a good side but it's a massive result away from home and one step closer to the knockout stage. #MUFC #GGMU #UCL pic.twitter.com/tlO5PHESDS
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 18, 2017