Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Benfica

Manchester United continued their perfect start to the Champions League with a 0-1 away win at Benfica last night.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game when his long range free-kick was carried over the goal-line by rookie keeper Mile Svilar.

After the final whistle several United players took to social media to give their reaction to the game and celebrate securing nine points from their first three group games.

Here is what they had to say.